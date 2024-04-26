Ben-Ghareeb: We work in partnership with state entities to develop human resources being a crucial factor to success

We are committed to deliver our social responsibility towards all government entities as the main banking partner for the public sector

In line with its strategic partnership and solid relationships with many public and private sector entities, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted a series of workshops for the employees of Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

This cooperation between NBK and KFAED aims to promote financial awareness and to deepen the understanding of KFAED’s mission, and offering valuable insights into treasury and treasury operations, funds transfer processes, and trade finance activities.

Held at NBK Headquarters over two days, 21 and 22 April 2024, and attended by 9 participants from KFAED’s employees, these sessions covered crucial areas related to the Fund’s activities and included interactive discussions and knowledge sharing to foster a stronger connection between KFAED and NBK, and ensure continued support for its vital contributions and strategic initiatives in global economic development. The Fund plays an active role in the international development efforts by providing technical assistance, as well as loans on concessionary terms to finance development projects in many developing countries.

Speaking on this, Ghena Ben-Ghareeb, Head of HR Strategic Business Partners, Group Human Resources at National bank of Kuwait said, “At NBK, we are committed to deliver our social responsibility towards all companies and entities, especially in government sector, as we are the main banking partner for the public sector, with close relationships across its different sectors.”

“We are constantly working in partnership with state entities to develop human resources being a crucial factor to ensure continued success and one of the enablers of a sustainable economy in Kuwait. The national cadre training plans come within NBK’s effective contribution in preparing a national workforce that stands out as highly competitive and productive,” she added.

“NBK is always keen to host various kinds of training activities including workshops, awareness sessions, and open discussion panels, reflecting its belief in the powerful impact of these programs, which primarily aim to serve the community and upskill national talent, while also demonstrating NBK’s leading role in supporting state entities for many decades,” she noted.

“Underscoring its commitment to supporting national economy and serving the country’s strategic agenda, NBK always strives to extend all means of support to familiarize public sector employees with the banking business as per the latest international standards, thus helping strengthen trust in national economy and boost Kuwait’s credit ratings,” she emphasized.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third series of workshops, as NBK previously hosted a series of two workshops at its Headquarters over 4 days with 25 participants from KFAED employees.

NBK’s initiatives underline its profound vision for investing in the human capital and raising financial awareness in entities across all sectors in Kuwait. To this end, the bank engages a selection of prominent banking experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the promising talents.