Mr Saad Al Wazzan welcomed Mr Mohammed Al Ghussein and expressed enthusiasm for this new collaboration that opens new doors to international exposure, upscale services and a new business model in the real estate industry in Egypt.

Stella Stays AZ Homes is set to become a unique destination in Cairo, which offers residents not only world-class facilities but also a hassle-free booking and renting experience, digital concierge services, and global standards of living.

AZ Homes is a highly attractive project, not only for foreign travellers and expats but also for local residents, thanks to its prime location in New Cairo with proximity to Cairo International Airport, downtown Katameya, and American University in Cairo. The development is unique as it encourages an ever-so inviting, community-driven lifestyle and provides a social neighbourhood where residents enjoy a large open kitchen, an outdoor deck and lounge, a swimming pool, an outdoor gym, a cinema theatre and a co-working space in each building. The project is well-crafted with facilities that fit every lifestyle, all at the residents’ fingertips. Stella Stays shall offer residents booking, renting and other services - made easy through their website or mobile application.

With the efficiency of design and smart use of space, AZ Homes offer its residents a wonderful experience whether for long-term stays or short holidays.

Commenting on the signing, Mr Mohamed Younis, CCO of Tameer said: “We are proud to see our modern, groundbreaking proposition in the Egyptian market attract an international residential hospitality brand like Stella Stays. I am sure that their management of this special project will take the clients’ experience to a whole new level; from concierge service to grocery delivery, house-keeping and laundry, residents will get to enjoy a hassle-free, pampered stay.”.

This is undoubtedly a collaboration that will soon disrupt the area in New Cairo and the Egyptian real estate market as well.

