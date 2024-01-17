Dubai, UAE: TALLENTEX Overseas, a competitive exam that aims to help grade 5th to 11th students achieve their highest academic potential, has released new data showing the programme’s increasing popularity among GCC youth.

The flagship exam of ALLEN, India's biggest talent-scholarship exam, saw a significant increase in participation for the TALLENTEX 2024 exam, with more than 34,000 students taking part to secure scholarships and cash prizes. Over 25,000 students had participated in the TALLENTEX exams last year.

The annual exam, which is one of the biggest exams conducted by any private institute in the GCC offers scholarships up to Dh 8.8 million and Dh 880,000 in cash prizes to top achievers. Students from across all its 6 centers in the GCC including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain competed in both online and offline formats with 25,000 appearing for the in-person exam at centers across the region.

From the UAE, Johan Sony, Adheep Sooraj, Anshuman Rath, Madhav Manoj Vachali, and Dev Chintan Bhatt scored top honors.

Oman-based students Phani Sai Thaman Sankilisetty, Ronith Shibu, and Stuti Jitendra Prajapati were the class-wise achievers who have secured GCC Rank 1 in the exam. All the top performers will be awarded cash prizes and scholarships for ALLEN Classroom courses in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Commenting on the incredible spike in participation, Keshav Maheshwari, Managing Director, ALLEN Overseas, stated: “The TALLENTEX Overseas exam has consistently proved to be a valuable platform for recognizing and rewarding academic excellence among students in the GCC. The response of the students has been very positive and has helped them improve their performance and confidence to appear for national and international competitive exams. This year's spectacular attendance is a testament to the exam's credibility and the growing recognition it has garnered among students and parents alike.”

The exam serves as a gateway for students aspiring to pursue careers in the field of engineering or medicine. Additional benefits include a free Psychometric Test, real-time performance assessment, and a competitive success index for performance management.

About ALLEN Overseas

ALLEN Overseas, the global extension of India’s Best Test-Prep Coaching - ALLEN Career Institute, with over 35 years of experience in coaching excellence, embarked on a journey to enrich the educational landscape in the GCC Countries – UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, & Bahrain in 2019. Drawing from its rich legacy, ALLEN Overseas introduced its unique teaching methodology and unmatched high-quality test-prep education to empower students in these regions.

ALLEN Overseas is dedicated to nurturing talent for the competitive entrance examinations, including JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET-UG, and a range of international and national Olympiads. The institute delivers classes through its innovative Digital Classroom Program. Additionally, ALLEN Overseas offers in-person classes at five well-equipped academic centers located in Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Jumeirah Lake Towers in the UAE, and a center in Muscat, Oman. The institution has also extended its reach by introducing offline classes in Salmiya and Mahboula, Kuwait.

ALLEN's commitment to excellence has yielded remarkable results over the years, producing numerous All India Ranks (AIRs) that have consistently placed the institute at the forefront of educational achievement. Notably, in the last 13 years, ALLEN has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing AIR-1 (All India Rank) a total of 18 times in JEE and Pre-Medical Exams, a testament to its unwavering dedication to shaping future leaders and achievers.