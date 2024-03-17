Kuwait: As part of its ongoing and strategic collaboration with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MOI), «talabat», a trailblazer in technology and innovation, recently concluded its main sponsorship of the season’s edition of GCC Traffic Week – Kuwait. Seamlessly aligning both public and private sector visions, this partnership aims to foster a safer and more sustainable environment for drivers in Kuwait and cultivate a more traffic-conscious society.

Held last week, the 2024 Gulf Traffic Week, was inaugurated to raise awareness about traffic and transport safety, with talabat supporting as the main sponsor of the event. The tech and delivery pioneer continues to collaborate closely with the MOI’s General Department of Traffic (GDT) to bring something new and innovative with each upcoming edition of Traffic Week in Kuwait.

talabat's active participation in MOI’s traffic awareness initiatives sets a commendable example of a private and public sector collaboration, significantly contributing to the State’s overarching development plans outlined in the ambitious "New Kuwait 2035" vision. This is evident through talabat’s sponsorship of Traffic Week, supporting various activities aimed at enhancing traffic awareness and safety.

A standout feature of talabat's latest community engagement in Traffic Week was the interactive booth launched in collaboration with MOI. The representative team embarked on an educational tour across the country, visiting one key site a day for the entire duration of the Traffic Week, with venues including the Avenues Mall, Al-Khairan Mall, Al-Razi Hospital, among others.

Inspired by the leading digital innovator and pioneer in facilitating customer reach, talabat - the interactive booth drew significant attendance from visitors looking to expand their knowledge on traffic, transport, and road safety. With an innovative approach to edutainment, supported by attractive visual aids and interactive models, the booth succeeded in driving higher engagement rates throughout the day, and provided valuable and comprehensive information on traffic and road safety, making it a focal point of the Gulf Traffic Week 2024.

In his statement, Vice President, and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, Mr Badder Alghanim, lauded the initiative, reaffirming talabat’s fruitful and long-lasting partnership with MOI, by saying: “With our main operations heavily reliant and widely observed on the local roads network, we as quality deliverers actively sought this partnership with MOI, adopting ‘road safety’ as one of the fundamental pillars of our multifaceted social responsibility program, with traffic awareness as a primary focus”.

Within this vein, Alghanim reiterated talabat’s unwavering commitment to fostering a widespread culture of safe driving and traffic morality within the local community, by leading and/or supporting awareness initiatives. “While, internally, we continue to reinforce our role in improving traffic efficiency, by making sure our delivery riders demonstrate the highest standards of road safety performance”, he added.

To further explain, Alghanim pointed to talabat’s socially responsible and ethical approach to managing delivery operations, as it strives to optimize rider and road safety, alongside speed and quality delivery. The delivery giant remains steadfast in prioritizing commitments to customers and delivery partners, just as equally to its riders and community, observing best corporate sustainability practices in the process.

“In recognition of their integral role in driving operational success, as company representatives on the road and during customer interactions, talabat remains keen on empowering its delivery riders, personally, physically and professionally”, said Alghanim.

Efforts to ensure a continued state of well-being in a safe work/on-road environment for drivers include talabat’s ongoing rider rest stops initiative - dedicating fully equipped and stocked stations along key roads and sites, for them to unwind, meet, entertain, and recharge between delivery trips, or keep safe during harsh weather conditions.

Improving their overall performance as safe and traffic-conscious drivers, however, mandates undergoing an intensive induction program by talabat, involving a series of workshops, lectures, and field training – organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s General Traffic Department. It’s worth mentioning hereby that talabat plans to coincide the launch of its next round of driver induction training with World Traffic Week.

Concluding his remarks, Alghanim expressed talabat's appreciation for making this year’s edition of Traffic Week a success, with special thanks dedicated to all MOI team for an exceptional performance. Underscoring its commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility, it serves to note how talabat’s leading role in Gulf Traffic Week contributes to the entire road and transportation system in Kuwait.