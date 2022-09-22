Taj Misr Developments has announced the start of delivering a number of residential units in its projects in the new administrative capital, Dejoya3, Dejoya2, and Dejoya1, during next November.



The company recently announced the buildings and units that will be delivered.



Mostafa Khalil, Chairman of Taj Misr Group, said that his company is participating with Dejoya, Dejoya 2, Dejoya 3, Dejoya Strip Mall, Ezdan Mall, and Taj Tower in Cityscape exhibition, which at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in the Fifth Settlement, from 21: September 24, in Hall 3, boothE30.



Pointing out that the company focuses on credibility, which the company takes as its motto, and proves this with a delivery plan that precedes the timeline, in addition to advanced construction rates in all its projects.



Mostafa Khalil confirmed that the company has completed 75% of Dejoya 3, 70% in Dejoya and Dejoya 2, 65% of Ezdan Mall, and Taj Tower 10%.



Ezdan mall is located in the tourism and entertainment district, in front of Al-Massa Hotel and the Monorail station, in the most distinguished areas of the Administrative Capital.

The mall is completely commercial and is built on an area of ​​10.450 meters, includes a ground floor and 5 repeating floors, comprises of 160 shops with areas ranging from 30: 140 meters.



DEJOYA Compound is located in R8 in the Administrative Capital on an area of ​​23 acres, with investments estimated at EGP 2bln.



DEJOYA Compound includes 32 residential buildings, and a commercial mall on an area of ​​15,000 square meters.



DEJOYA2 Compound, on an area of ​​10.71 acres, in R8, enjoys its distinguished geographical location, close to vital and service areas, in addition to the designs inside it based on modernity and modernity.

It includes residential buildings varying between apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and villas, with spaces and prices that suit all customers.



DEJOYA3 Compound, located in R7, on an area of ​​33 acres, in a prime location next to the diplomatic district, minutes away from the Administrative Capital International Airport.



DEJOYA3 includes, duplexes, and apartments with a garden of various sizes starting from 172 square meters up to 313 square meters, and 12 residential buildings.



Khalil pointed out that Taj Misr offers DeJoya Strip Mall projects in the most vital areas R7 and R8 near the tourist walkway, the financial and business district, and the government district, comprises of Medical, administrative and commercial units with areas starting from 14 meters.



Taj Tower project, is a world-class commercial center overlooking the iconic tower, and on the main Bin Zayed axis.



Taj Tower is located in the Central Business District, and consists of 47 floors, on an area of ​​8,058 square meters.

-Ends-