Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– The Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company, TAHAKOM, and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive Local Content & Sustainability initiatives in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to reducing carbon emissions and achieving the Net Zero target by 2060. Under the MoU, Huawei and TAHAKOM will combine forces to foster Public Safety & Smart Mobility to pave the way for a sustainable future.

TAHAKOM visited Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, where the two companies engaged in productive discussions regarding future strategies and visionary approaches to Public Safety & Smart Mobility. Eng. Hani AlSaigh, Vice President of Supply Chain at TAHAKOM, and Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi, signed the MoU in the presence of senior leaders from the two companies.

Discussions between the two parties centered around joint initiatives in knowledge sharing, product localization, and collaborative projects that aim to enhance local content by developing small and medium-sized enterprises and sustainability by focusing on carbon emissions reduction. The signing of the MOU formalizes these aspirations and sets the stage for a strategic alliance between Huawei and Tahakom.

The visit and MOU signing mark a milestone in the journey of Tahakom and Huawei towards creating synergies that will drive technological advancements and contribute to the Saudi Arabia landscape. As the collaboration unfolds, it is poised to bring forth transformative solutions that resonate across industries.

Eric Yang, expressed his dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is feasible, stating, "Together with TAHAKOM, we have strived to elevate the standard of living and will not stop until road fatalities are completely eliminated."

Eng. Hani AlSaigh, highlighted the shared vision for the future, saying: "This MOU signifies a significant step towards aligning our technological strengths. Together with Huawei, we look forward to pioneering innovative solutions tailored for the Saudi Arabia market, safeguard and enrich the smart mobility experience and enhance public safety.”

This partnership between Tahakom and Huawei represents their shared commitment to advancing sustainability and road safety objectives in Saudi Arabia. Together, they aim to contribute towards the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 while fostering a more sustainable and secure future for the nation.