During H1 of the 2023/24 academic year, Taaleem experienced robust growth in student enrolment, with a substantial increase of 33.2% compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth was driven primarily by a significant uplift of 51.5% YoY in new students enrolled in Government partnerships and a 10.3% YoY rise in enrolment within the premium schools' portfolio. Additionally, Taaleem expanded its reach by securing six new Government partnership schools during the first half of the year, with an additional school added in Q2 of 2023/24 to the Charter School’s vertical in Abu Dhabi. These achievements further solidify Taaleem's position as a preferred education provider aligned with the educational vision and objectives of the UAE.

Click here for more details