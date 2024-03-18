Set to open as part of the new J1 Beach at La Mer, Bâoli will open under the management of Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) in September this year. The opening will be the first extension into the Middle East for the brand, and adding Bâoli to SHG’s portfolio is a testament to the Group’s impressive growth and commitment to delivering global lifestyle experiences.

Relaxing by day and playful by night, the dynamic restaurant offers a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach, combining an elevated culinary experience with an energetic night scene.

Bâoli was born in the harbor of Cannes, and quickly established itself among the top European culinary and nightlife destination staple. Inspired by the spirit of South East Asia and the elegance of the South of France, Bâoli opened its doors in Miami in 2008, and since then has become a destination for celebrities and jet setters.

The new Dubai shoreside hotspot is set to become an emblematic venue, with its amplified culinary offering and eclectic night scene. By day, guests can enjoy lounging under the sun, but the Bâoli journey really begins as the sun goes down.

Guests can gather their friends for sunset drinks while socializing between Bâoli’s multiple bar areas to be refreshed by their signature cocktails created by the city’s top mixologists.

For lunch and dinner, an exquisite culinary experience is served with flair. Executive Chef Omar Basiony has artfully crafted a menu of costal French and Mediterranean flavours and ingredients, expertly accented with East Asian techniques. Nodding to Bâoli’s roots in the south of France, the dishes are designed to be shareable, light and fun. Premium ingredients and artisan craftsmanship are combined to curate an exceptional dining experience, showcasing the flavours and culinary heritage of both cuisines.

Bâoli’s layout boasts a diversity of spots to suit every need – beginning at the VIP lounge or the chic VIP bar, and then to an intimate indoor setting in a tropical lush style of interiors filled with rich textures and patterns, or to the airy outdoor petal terrace amongst the luscious foliage and tropical textures, with the waves as the backdrop.

As the night progresses, the transportive beats go up and Bâoli’s atmosphere is ignited with innovative cocktails, late-night bites, and endless hours of elaborate entertainment such as resident and guest DJs, live acts and more.

For those guests wanting to take their nightlife experience to the next level, they are transcended to the heart of Bâoli’s lounge, into the secret speakeasy to groove the night away to a curated mix of house, retro vocals, afro house, and indie music.

SHG's Managing Director of Daylife, Guillaume Ferraz, is spearheading the project, “Combining the spirit of East Asia and French refinement, Bâoli is a celebration of life, where like-minded individuals can unwind and socialize. With our legacy of extraordinary hospitality, we’re excited to add Bâoli to our portfolio.”

“Bâoli Dubai is a retreat-styled venue in the soon to open J1 Beach. The brand’s move into the Middle East is following its international success in Cannes and Miami, and we believe that Dubai is the perfect location to continue sharing a world-class hospitality experience. Our association with Sunset Hospitality Group is something we are extremely excited about and look forward to building and delivering a unique French Riviera experience,” concludes Sanjeev Nanda, Managing Director of Downtown Ventures.

About Downtown Ventures

Downtown Ventures is an Investment Holding Company, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, that builds, owns and manages businesses across a variety of sectors, from hospitality, real estate, engineering, technology and pharmaceuticals.

With over 40 years of building business operations across the MEA Region, India and other key markets, Downtown Ventures brings its partners a rich & nuanced understanding of these markets and beyond.

We build and grow enviable global businesses across a diversified portfolio that create long-term value for our stakeholders while meaningfully contributing to communities and inspiring a generation.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 17 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more.

2023 saw the opening of Azure Beach Marbella, Isola Marbella, Bar de Lola Marbella, MOTT32 Dubai, Signor Sassi Dubai, METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella, Yalikavak Marina Hotel Bodrum, Mood Jordan, Raise Marbella, and Santana Bali.

