PHOTO
Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp on Sunday said the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Baidu Inc to develop technologies for connected cars.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp on Sunday said the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Baidu Inc
PHOTO
Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp on Sunday said the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Baidu Inc to develop technologies for connected cars.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024