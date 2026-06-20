Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (Sultan City), one of the largest non-profit rehabilitation and medical facilities in the Middle East, has achieved HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7, the highest level of digital maturity for electronic medical record adoption recognized by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

The achievement places Sultan City among an elite group of healthcare organizations worldwide that have attained a fully paperless clinical environment, supported by advanced analytics, comprehensive data governance, and seamless interoperability across care settings. It reflects a sustained commitment to clinical excellence, multidisciplinary collaboration, and the delivery of patient-centred digital care.

This milestone represents the culmination of a long-term transformation journey driven by strong clinical leadership, effective governance, and investment in integrated digital systems. The organization’s progress has been supported by contributions from technology partners, including InterSystems, whose electronic health record platform underpins key clinical and administrative workflows.

A Journey of Clinical and Digital Excellence

Since its establishment by the late Crown Prince, HRH Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz, the 510-bed Sultan City has treated more than 1.1 million patients from across the Middle East, delivering surgical, rehabilitative, therapeutic, and supportive services through an integrated, multidisciplinary care model.

The HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 validation confirms that Sultan City has achieved comprehensive digital integration across its clinical environment, including fully electronic documentation, closed-loop medication management, advanced clinical decision support, and the ability to leverage health data to drive continuous improvement in care quality and patient safety.

The achievement reflects coordinated efforts across clinical, operational, quality, and technology teams, demonstrating what is possible when digital systems, workflows, and organizational priorities are aligned toward a shared vision of delivering high-quality, outcomes-driven care.

Integrated Digital Environment

Sultan City’s digital maturity is supported by a unified electronic health record environment that provides care teams with a comprehensive view of patient information across clinical, administrative, and operational domains. This enables more informed decision-making, enhances care coordination, and improves efficiency across the patient journey.

Technology partners have played a supporting role in enabling this level of integration. InterSystems has contributed through its TrakCare platform, which supports interoperability, streamlined workflows, and access to real-time patient information within a single, integrated system.

Strategic Value Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Transformation

Sultan City said the achievement advances the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation agenda and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by demonstrating how digitally enabled care models can improve patient outcomes, enhance safety, and drive operational efficiency.

The organization added that HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 provides a foundation for ongoing innovation, including the expansion of data-driven and predictive care approaches, further strengthening its role as a center of excellence in rehabilitation and specialized healthcare services.

Dr. Abdullah Bin Zarah, Chief Executive Officer, Sultan City, said: “This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our teams across all disciplines. Achieving HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class, digitally enabled care and supports our ambition to continuously improve patient outcomes through innovation.”

Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director for the Middle East, South Africa and India at InterSystems, said: “We are proud to contribute to Sultan City’s digital transformation journey. This milestone highlights the importance of collaboration and integrated technology in supporting healthcare organizations to achieve sustainable, high-impact progress.”

The achievement reinforces Sultan City’s position as a benchmark for digital healthcare excellence in the region and highlights Saudi Arabia’s continued progress in building a modern, data-driven health system aligned with international best practices.

About Sultan City

Sultan bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (Sultan City) is one of the projects of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation. Given the City’s size, technical and human capabilities, and the availability of specialized intensive rehabilitation services, the City is considered the largest medical facility in this field in the Middle East. Covering an area of one million square meters, it is located in the Banban area, north of Riyadh. The City was officially inaugurated on October 30, 2002. Visit https://sbahc.org.sa

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.