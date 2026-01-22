Suhar: The Organising Committee of the Suhar Investment Forum 2026 held a press conference to present details of the new edition of the forum, scheduled to take place on 4–5 February at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Suhar. The conference was attended by Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), North Al Batinah Governorate Branch; Eng. Raid bin Mohammed Al Rubaii, CEO of the Suhar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Suhar Port; and Eng. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, alongside a number of officials from public and private entities and representatives of local media.

The second edition of the Suhar Investment Forum builds on the success of the previous edition and aligns with the Chamber’s approach to supporting economic development in the governorates and enhancing the investment environment in North Al Batinah, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. The forum provides a platform that brings together the presentation of investment opportunities and the incentives that support them, enhancing project readiness and increasing the governorate’s attractiveness to investors.

Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the OCCI Branch in North Al Batinah, explained that the upcoming edition of the Suhar Investment Forum launches with a more focused and in-depth vision, highlighting Suhar as an integrated industrial and investment city and one of the main drivers of the national economy. This is underpinned by its advanced industrial infrastructure, integrated logistics ecosystem, and strategic location linking regional and global markets, in addition to the investment incentives, facilities, and enabling frameworks provided by relevant entities to enhance the competitiveness of industrial investment and project readiness.

Eng. Al Abri emphasized that the forthcoming edition places special emphasis on the industrial sector as a key pillar of economic diversification. The forum focuses on manufacturing, advanced industry and industries linked to industrial value chains, including metals, building materials, plastics and chemicals, food industries, and pharmaceuticals, as well as supporting complementary industries and services related to manufacturing, supply chains, and smart logistics. This focus is consistent with the investment opportunities booklet and the themes highlighted in the forum’s previous media campaigns.

He added that the second edition of the forum will present around 50 investment opportunities that are ready for implementation, with an estimated total investment value of approximately OMR 300 million. These opportunities have been developed in cooperation with government entities and relevant institutions to cover high value-added industrial and investment sectors, targeting investors seeking implementable and scalable opportunities. They are offered within an integrated ecosystem of incentives and enablers that enhance economic feasibility and support sustainability, the circular economy, the adoption of modern industrial technologies, and innovation.

Eng. Al Abri noted that the forum program includes specialized panel discussions addressing the future of industry and industrial investment, as well as working papers presented by officials and experts from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman. The program also features direct business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at building strategic partnerships and facilitating communication between project owners, financiers, and investors, in addition to an accompanying exhibition showcasing the capabilities of government entities, economic institutions, and industrial companies, available opportunities across various sectors, and the incentives and support programs designed to empower investors and stimulate project growth.

He indicated that the forum enjoys broad support and participation from a number of government entities and economic institutions related to investment and industry, and aims to attract a distinguished group of leaders, decision-makers, business people, and major investors from within and outside the Sultanate. He affirmed that the upcoming edition will witness expanded international participation and a larger presence of regional and global industrial investors and companies compared to the previous edition, along with delegations from more than 30 countries, reflecting the growing stature of the Suhar Investment Forum as an influential economic platform at both the national and regional levels.

Suhar Investment Forum 2026 will feature a select group of government speakers and decision-makers, alongside major investors, and business leaders from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman, representing a range of vital economic sectors and influential regional and international markets. The list of participants includes officials from entities concerned with investment, industry, trade, energy, and logistics, as well as local and international investors with leading experience in developing industrial and investment projects, adding qualitative weight to the forum and reinforcing its role as an effective platform for exchanging perspectives, building partnerships, and exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment in North Al Batinah Governorate.

Suhar Investment Forum 2026 is endorsed by Oman Investment Authority; Foreign Ministry, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ); Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; Nazdaher; Invest Oman; Madayn; Al Batinah North Governorate and Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority.

Jindal Steel Oman is the Title Partner of the Forum. Sohar Port and Freezone, Sohar International, Ladayn OQ, are the Strategic Partners. Vale Oman, DP World, Hutchison Ports Sohar, Oman Arab Bank and Sohar Aluminium are the Gold Partners. Petroleum Development Oman is the Silver Partner. C. Steinweg Oman is the Bronze Partner. Dhofar Insurance Company is the Insurance Partner.

The Suhar Investment Forum 2026 will highlight the pivotal role of investment in supporting sustainable economic growth, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector, creating high-quality employment opportunities, transferring knowledge and modern technologies, and stimulating innovation. It will also showcase the business environment in North Al Batinah Governorate along with the enablers, incentives, and strategic opportunities it offers to expand the base of local and foreign investments, supporting economic diversification in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The forum is expected to attract hundreds of participants from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman, including senior officials, decision-makers, business leaders, investors, and companies from a number of key regional and international markets—particularly those with growing economic partnerships, trade and investment relations with the Sultanate, including markets in the Middle East and North Africa, Asia and Europe, as well as other international markets. The forum is also expected to witness the signing of several cooperation and investment agreements, further enhancing the position of North Al Batinah Governorate, and Suhar in particular, as an attractive investment destination at the regional and international levels.