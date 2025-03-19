Dubai, UAE – Passavant Energy & Environment Ltd. (“Passavant”), a subsidiary of Drake and Scull International PJSC, announced it has been awarded a major contract by Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) for the design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of a 70 million liters per day (MLD) water treatment plant and laying of a 900 mm diameter water pipeline in AURIC Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, India. The project also includes operation and maintenance (O&M) for 10 years.

The contract, valued at approximately AED 169 million was awarded through a competitive tender process. Passavant’s proposal was accepted by the competent authority on February 10, 2025, and the company has received the official Letter of Award (LoA).

"We are honored to be selected by MITL for this prestigious project," said Mr. Muin El Saleh, CEO of Drake and Scull International PJSC. "This contract is a testament to our expertise and experience in delivering high-quality water treatment solutions. We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the successful completion and long-term operation of this facility."

The project scope includes the complete design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the water treatment plant and pipeline, as well as 10 years of operation and maintenance. The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from the issuance of the LoA.

El Saleh also expressed his appreciation for the Passavant team, stating, "I would like to extend my gratitude to the Passavant team for their dedication and expertise in securing this significant project. Their proven capabilities in water and wastewater treatment, infrastructure development, and sustainable engineering solutions continue to strengthen our position as a leading provider of environmental and infrastructure solutions."

About Passavant Energy & Environment Ltd.

A subsidiary of Drake & Scull International PJSC, Passavant offers a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The company's portfolio includes full turnkey EPC contracts and holistic solutions for water and energy re-use, encompassing EPC contracting, operation and maintenance services, and financing. With a global presence, Passavant has established subsidiaries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, successfully executing projects worldwide, including in North Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Europe, China, and Vietnam

About Drake and Scull International PJSC

Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) is a global industry leader delivering state-of-the-art projects and solutions across its high-performance sectors including electromechanical, integrated design, engineering, and construction, for water, power and oil and gas sectors. Through our operations, we provide integrated design, smooth functionality, and efficiency from start to finish. From Infrastructure Development, Waste to Energy, Data Centers Development, Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) to Renewable Energy. DSI continues to be at the helm, driving the market forward through our people, passion, and innovation for more than 135 years.