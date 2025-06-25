AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud and Deputy Director of the Office of Water Resources and Environment at USAID in Amman Ashley King on Tuesday inaugurated a workshop focused on water resource challenges and the ongoing preparatory infrastructure for the National Water Carrier Project.

Speaking at the event, Abu Soud stressed that Jordan is facing increasing water scarcity, exacerbated by a weak rainfall season and the growing impact of climate change.

Despite these pressures, he said, the ministry remains committed to ensuring the delivery of water to citizens throughout the Kingdom.

The National Water Carrier Project is Jordan's largest infrastructure project and one of the most ambitious internationally. It involves constructing a large-scale desalination plant in Aqaba, with an annual capacity of 300 million cubic metres.

The project will feature a state-of-the-art seawater intake system along the Gulf of Aqaba, paired with a cutting-edge reverse osmosis plant to convert seawater into potable water.

It will also include a 450-kilometre water transmission system to Amman, along with high-capacity pumping stations and renewable energy components. It aims to generate 31 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Abu Soud noted that the preparatory infrastructure project involves constructing transmission lines and primary storage tanks in Amman and the northern governorates.

These are designed to support the eventual integration of additional water resources from the National Water Carrier Project, a major strategic initiative to bolster Jordan’s water security, the minister said.

Abu Soud expressed appreciation for USAID’s “long-standing” partnership with Jordan’s water sector, which has spanned over 75 years.

He highlighted recent achievements, including a 7.5 per cent reduction in water loss bringing the national loss rate to 46.2 per cent and a savings of around 15 million cubic meters of water, contributing to improved supply in multiple governorates.

King commended the project’s progress and reiterated USAID’s commitment to supporting Jordan’s water sector.

She stressed the urgency of preparing the infrastructure to ensure timely and effective water delivery once the carrier project becomes operational.

The year 2030 may seem distant, but it is not, she said, noting the importance of addressing challenges now to secure future water availability.

