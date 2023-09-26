Dubai — The upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates holds significant importance for global climate action, according to the CEO and Head of PR & Communications at the State of Green, Denmark's leading public-private partnership for sustainability. In a recent interview with the UAE Press Delegation, they highlighted the significance of COP28 as a platform to unite and collaborate in addressing climate challenges.

The CEO of State of Green, Mr. Finn Mortensen, remarks on the significance of this global conference, “The upcoming COP28 is always the most important. This is especially the case for COP28 in Dubai, as it marks the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake. Together with partners of what will constitute the biggest Danish business delegation ever at a COP28, Denmark is committed to taking global responsibility and showcasing how strong public-private climate action can help speed up the pace and scale of green technology applications across countries, sectors, and industries.”

Additionally, Mr. Magnus Mernild, Head of PR & Communications of the State of Green, highlighted the potential for collaborations in developing a sustainable energy sector, green shipping corridors, sustainable fuels, and energy efficiency. "For Denmark, it's an opportunity to showcase the solutions we already have and a matter of implementing them. The UAE is a valuable partner in many regards, and we look forward to elevating our ongoing dialogue to a new level," he stated.

Mr. Mernild added that Danish companies and energy advisors already have a significant presence in the UAE and emphasized their willingness to work together with the UAE to drive progress in these relevant areas.

When asked about Denmark's advanced wind energy technology, they expressed willingness to explore and collaborate on renewable integration, distribution of power grids, and policy planning in the Gulf region. They underlined the importance of diversifying energy supplies and fostering distribution capabilities.

Looking ahead to COP28, they hinted at initiatives related to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) and the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), focusing on green energy transition, offshore wind, and financing. They stressed the critical role of the shipping industry, particularly in the Gulf region, and emphasized the need for global collaboration to ensure sustainable shipping routes and facilities. They commended the UAE's role as a pivotal hub for these efforts.

The interview concluded with them, highlighting the promising future of cooperation between Danish companies and the UAE, especially in sectors beyond energy and environment, such as agriculture, technology, and research and development.

State of Green, a not-for-profit public-private partnership between the Danish government and leading business associations, connects more than 600 Danish organizations, agencies, academic institutions, experts, and researchers dedicated to driving the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon society.