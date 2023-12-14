Amid Egypt's economic difficulties, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the nation's premier economic zone, achieved a milestone by surpassing EGP6 billion ($194 million) in revenues during the previous fiscal year.

Zawya spoke to Ahmed Saad, CEO of the SCZONE, during COP28 in Dubai on the economic zone's investment plans, its green ambitions and why it is a magnet for Chinese investments despite Egypt's economic challenges. Watch the video here

