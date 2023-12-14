Outi Honkatukia, Head of Climate Unit at the Ministry of the Environment of Finland, said that the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is the most important climate conference since the Paris Conference in 2015, noting that the results of the conference were exceptional.

In her statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she praised the UAE's successful hosting of COP28 in its efforts towards the Global Stocketake and operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund.

She highlighted the need to increase funding for climate change adaptation, as well as support for capacity building.

Regarding initiatives to address climate change and sustainability in Finland, Honkatukia pointed out that her country has achieved many advancements in the field of renewable energy, adding that Finland has set a national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.