TASHKENT — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasized the role of Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan in the efforts to confront climate change collectively. “The two countries share rational positions represented in their concern for energy security and the necessity of promoting and preserving sustainable development. Uzbekistan has shown a serious commitment to seeking a just and equitable energy transition, which is consistent with the Kingdom’s directions,” he said while speaking at the main dialogue session of the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum in Tashkent on Thursday. The session was held in the presence of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan and the keenness of the leadership of the two countries in further strengthening and developing cooperation in all fields, particularly in the field of energy, for the benefit of the two countries and their people.



The minister pointed out that cooperation in the economic field between the two countries represents a model to be emulated, especially in light of the “Uzbekistan Strategy 2030” and the “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, and their similar goals, which are aimed at developing and diversifying the economy and promoting sustainable development, reflect a joint commitment to building a prosperous future for both the countries.



Prince Abdulaziz said that the relations between the two countries witnessed a major shift after the historic meeting between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Riyadh in 2022.



The Saudi minister noted that the energy sector represents an important aspect of the growing relations between the two countries, especially in the field of renewable energy. “This is embodied in the great activities of Saudi companies in Uzbekistan, such as the ACWA Power Company. The volume of investments between the two countries, in this field, reached more than $14 billion, to produce more than 11 gigawatts of electricity from renewable energy,” he added.

