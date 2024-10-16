Egypt and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in water management and climate change adaptation fields, as per a statement.

The signing came on the sidelines of the Cairo Water Week, running from October 13th to 17th.

The MoU seeks to conduct research on sand sources in the maritime border area of Egypt’s Nile Delta region, with the aim of preparing feasibility studies for adaptation strategies that rely on enriching coastal areas with sand.

