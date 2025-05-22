DUBAI - Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to preserving our natural ecosystems and safeguarding life on land and in water.

In a statement on the International Day for Biological Diversity, marked annually on 22nd May, Dr. Al Dahak said that this year's theme, “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity,” perfectly captures the urgency of the UAE's mission, noting that the ‘General Framework of the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031’ reflects this understanding.

She added, “We recognise that protecting biodiversity and championing nature-based solutions are not simply environmental add-ons; they are the essential foundation upon which all our efforts to combat climate change and achieve lasting sustainability must be built.”

Dr. Al Dahak emphasised that the UAE is deeply committed to safeguarding its rich biodiversity, embracing it as a cornerstone of its sustainability efforts, reflected in the designation of 49 protected areas, encompassing over 15 percent of the nation's territory, which preserves its desert, mountains, and the marine environment, providing critical habitats for endangered species.

“Our success in bringing the majestic Arabian Oryx back from the brink of extinction stands as a testament to our dedication to wildlife conservation. Furthermore, we are leveraging technology to enhance our conservation strategies, from using drones to combat desertification to pioneering research in marine life preservation," she further said.

Beyond our borders, Dr. Al Dahak stated, the UAE champions international collaboration, exemplified by its partnership with Indonesia to launch the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC). “As part of this alliance, we are also investing in cutting-edge research, as demonstrated by the groundbreaking of the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre on the island of Bali, in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia.”

“Here in the UAE, we are actively engaging stakeholders across multiple sectors to boost our local agriculture and safeguard the country's rich biodiversity,” the minister explained, adding that the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, taking place from 28th to 31st May, offers an opportunity to turn goals into tangible actions.

“In addition to our focus on supporting farmers and increasing the local production of strategic crops, we will place special emphasis on the development of our livestock and fisheries, key pillars in strengthening both biodiversity and sustainable food security,” she added.

“I invite you to join us at this important event to explore innovative strategies that ensure a better future for both nature and humanity. Let us build a lasting legacy that future generations will be proud to carry forward,” Dr. Al Dahak concluded.