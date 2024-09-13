Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), has confirmed that between 2024 and 2028, it will launch IPOs in key sectors

As part of a new divestment plan, the sultanate will float assets in energy, services and logistics, the fund announced on social media. Watch the Zawya video here.

