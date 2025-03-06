NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Star technology investment banker Michael Grimes, who left Morgan Stanley to take up a senior role in the U.S. Commerce Department last month, is expected to lead the new U.S. sovereign wealth fund that was unveiled by President Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said.

The discussions about Grimes leading the efforts to create and spearhead the sovereign wealth fund are ongoing and plans could change, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The fund is expected to be backed by revenue from the so-called External Revenue Service, an agency Trump wants to create to handle income generated from tariffs on foreign imports, one of the sources said.

The Commerce Department, Grimes and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The details, which have not been previously reported, highlight that plans for the sovereign wealth fund are beginning to take shape, despite questions about the feasibility of such an investment vehicle.

"It’s very smart to recruit someone like Grimes to do this, but the lesson of the CHIPS program is that you need both Wall Street and government experts to navigate all the problems you are going to face," said Jim Secreto, a former Treasury and Commerce official in the Biden administration, referring to a Biden-era subsidy program to entice chipmakers to expand in the U.S.

"Navigating the competing priorities and big personalities of the Trump administration will pose real implementation problems for investments that will get a lot of scrutiny from Congress and the public," he added.

Middle Eastern and Asian countries have launched similar funds as a way to make direct investments with government dollars. Typically, such funds rely on a country's budget surplus to make investments, but the United States operates at a deficit. Its creation would also likely require approval from Congress.

UBER DRIVER

Grimes made a name for himself at Morgan Stanley after leading several high-profile technology initial public offerings, including those of Meta, Uber, and Airbnb. He famously moonlighted as an Uber driver to woo the company before its IPO in 2019 and advised Elon Musk on his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which was rebranded X.

Grimes took on a role as a senior adviser at the Commerce Department last month, but his remit has not been clear. He spent more than three decades at Morgan Stanley, serving as one of the heads of global technology investment banking before his departure from the bank.

He has worked closely with Musk on deals involving his other companies, like Tesla. Morgan Stanley was one of the lead underwriters on the electric vehicle maker's stock market launch.

FUNDING SOURCES

In February, Trump signed an executive order mandating the creation of a sovereign wealth fund within the next year, saying it could potentially buy the short video app TikTok. He gave the Commerce and Treasury Departments 90 days to draw up a plan for the fund, including recommendations for funding mechanisms, investment strategies, fund structure and a governance model.

Trump has previously said the proposed fund could be financed by "tariffs and other intelligent things."

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency collects import duties, taxes and fees, with the money flowing daily into the U.S. Treasury's operating cash balance. For the fiscal year ended September 30, the agency collected $88.07 billion of these revenues, compared with $92.3 billion a year earlier and $111.8 billion in 2022 - a year that was marked by high COVID-era purchases of imported goods.

Adnan Mazarei, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, raised concerns about future rules dictating what investments the fund can make and who will hold its managers accountable.

“I am concerned whether investment decisions will be properly made in a commercial way without risk of corruption,” he said. (Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York and Alexandra Alper in Washington; Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Anirban Sen and Lisa Shumaker)



