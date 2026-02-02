PHOTO
DOHA - The Qatar Investment Authority will expand its venture capital programme by $2 billion, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday.
The "Fund of Funds" initiative, currently valued at $1 billion, was created to attract venture capital firms to Qatar to build a stronger environment for entrepreneurship in the country and help diversify its economy away from gas revenues. The prime minister, who was speaking at the Qatar edition of the Web Summit technology conference, also said Qatar would introduce a 10-year residency programme for entrepreneurs and senior executives.
The announcement follows similar moves by neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which in recent years have launched long-term residency schemes to attract skilled professionals and investors.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills; Editing by Alexander Smith and Louise Heavens)