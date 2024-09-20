PHOTO
The deal will include the establishment of an AED 9 billion retail platform that will own Abu Dhabi’s existing shopping destinations. Watch the Zawya video here.
Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala and Aldar Properties will manage and develop assets worth AED 30 billion ($8.17 billion) in Abu Dhabi
PHOTO
