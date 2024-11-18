Dubai, UAE: Splunk, a Cisco Company and the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced the official launch of Splunk’s Cloud offerings on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Middle East in the UAE region, with Splunk Cloud Platform (SCP), Enterprise Security (ES) and Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) now available. This highly anticipated launch responds to the growing demand from organisations in the Middle East for locally-provisioned Splunk services.

With the launch of Splunk Cloud on AWS UAE, businesses across the region can now access the full power of the Splunk Enterprise Platform as a scalable SaaS solution on AWS' highly secure cloud infrastructure.

Splunk Cloud on AWS UAE offers security, IT and DevOps teams real-time visibility into their operations, enabling them to proactively identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate. This helps minimise downtime and ensure business continuity, all while reducing latency and providing faster access to critical data for more informed decision-making.

Beyond the core Splunk Cloud Platform, businesses will also benefit from advanced solutions such as Enterprise Security (ES) and IT Service Intelligence (ITSI). These tools enhance threat detection, security response and the performance monitoring of key business services, empowering organisations to optimise their IT infrastructure and improve overall operational efficiency.

This also enables Middle Eastern organisations to meet customer expectations for local presence with a trusted, transparent, responsible, and secure by design solution. Splunk Cloud enables businesses and governments to confidently pursue digital transformation initiatives and data-driven outcomes, and embrace the region’s spirit of innovation, while maintaining data locality.

Ahmed El Saadi, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Splunk, emphasised the impact of this launch: “The introduction of Splunk Cloud in the UAE is a game-changer for regional organisations. Not only does it enable data locality, but it also empowers businesses with real-time, AI-driven insights that can significantly enhance their IT and security operations. By reducing latency, enhancing decision-making and providing unmatched operational agility, Splunk Cloud will be a cornerstone for organisations in the Middle East looking to lead in their industries and drive digital innovation in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

The availability of Splunk Cloud in the UAE marks a significant milestone in Splunk’s mission to drive responsible digital innovation across key industries such as aviation, logistics, government, and FSI. Through automation, AI-powered insights and real-time data analytics, Splunk empowers businesses and government entities across the Middle East to achieve operational excellence and long-term digital resilience.

