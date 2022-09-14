Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Major businesses located in the southwest of Bahrain formed a new working group to explore areas for cooperation and collaboration.

In attendance at the inaugural meeting were Bahrain International Circuit Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa; Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority CEO Dr. Nasser Qaedi; Exhibition World Bahrain managed by ASM Global, General Manager Dr. Debbie Kristiansen; Bahrain Al Dana Amphitheater CEO Shane Chalmers; and Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa General Manager Marco Den Ouden.

They were welcomed by Edamah CEO Amin Al Arrayed, who hosted the gathering and opened proceedings by outlining the interconnection between the companies and how cooperative interaction would benefit all.

The southern region, home to major automotive, entertainment, and tourism destinations, is currently undergoing a transformation. The business leaders undertook to meet every quarter, and to appoint representatives to meet monthly. The entities will share their respective annual calendars to coordinate efforts and will explore joint activities for the region, such as events, shuttle services between the venues, and special packages for visitors.

The gathering represents a determination by the collective heads to support each other’s assets, to succeed with transparency, to establish regular communication between companies ensuring all are appraised of plans and deliverables, and to coordinate their activities so as to complement competencies and enhance the customer experience.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.