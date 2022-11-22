Muscat: Dedicated to nurturing a knowledgeable, pragmatic, and socially conscious generation that can drive transformational change, Sohar International recently extended its support to the Coach4Change and acted as the exclusive sponsor of the 4th edition of ‘Jalasat Mulhimoon’. The event held at the Grand Hall in the Cultural Center Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) witnessed the presence of HH Dr. Mona Fahad Mahmoud Al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), as the Guest of Honour. Representing the bank, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Sohar International, attended the event.

The latest edition of ‘Jalasat Mulhimoon’ was themed ‘Himam’ where four inspiring speakers with disabilities from different Arab countries sparked the youth with motivation and guided them to trust their capabilities in achieving success. The event was moderated by Dr. Lamia Al Haj, Assistant Professor at Sultan Qaboos University and founder of Coach4Change, and hosted Zainab Al-Harrasi from Oman, Faisal Al-Mousawi from Kuwait, Dr. Asim Kamal El Din from Sudan, and Yehia Qandil from Egypt. Recognised as a highly popular platform, the event received an overwhelming response from the community and was attended by students and faculty members.

Commenting on Sohar International’s support at the event Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International said, “The youth are the future of the country and will play an instrumental role in driving the nation’s progress. Sohar International is strongly aligned with Oman Vision 2040 which places increased emphasis on nurturing the local youth workforce. Through the years, Jalasat Mulhimoon has positively influenced young minds and its speakers have served as a beacon of inspiration. As a forward-thinking organisation that believes in responsible growth, it is important for us to continue supporting initiatives that touch the lives of the youth and inspire them which may result in them contributing further to the society in the long run. At Sohar International, we always chart innovative ways to engage with the youth and contribute to their development. The Sultanate, with its vibrant young community, has immense potential, and we seek to tap into that ability to drive sustainable socio-economic progress.”

In line with the bank’s vision to encourage such quality programmes, Sohar International extended its support to ‘Jalasat Mulhimoon’ during its previous edition too. The approach deployed at ‘Jalasat Mulhimoon’, which focuses on promoting interaction with international experts and facilitating knowledge exchange, resonates with Sohar International’s techniques.

Dr. Lamya Al Haj, Associate Professor at Sultan Qaboos University and founder of Coach4Change said: “We appreciate Sohar International support of such initiatives that touch the nation and have an overall positive impact on the community. “Jalasat Mulhimoon”is a youth empowerment platform that connects inspiring role models from the Arab world to the younger generation, the platform presented a successful Youth model that was inspirational yet exposed to the young minds present there on ways of common sense. The platform mainly targets the youth who shape the majority of this nation and the Arab world and with such young bright minds the Sultanate will navigate to further heights and prosperity.”

Sohar International has taken several such initiatives aimed at driving socio-economic progress in the country while helping the youth explore new channels for growth. Through its thought leadership program like Viewpoints – Sohar International’s Chairman Forum and the support extended to platforms targeting the youth like Injaz Oman, sohar International continues its meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

Driving the success of another edition of ‘Jalasat Mulhimoon’, Sohar International has reiterated its commitment to giving an impetus to youth-centric initiatives, thereby, continuing to uphold its pledge of contributing towards fostering a competent national workforce.

