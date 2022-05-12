Dubai, UAE: – SKAB Agency, a Dubai-based sports marketing agency representing world famous athletes, is all set to enhance the booming sports scene in Dubai with a line-up of outdoor sport events and brand tie-ups. Owned by former athlete and handball player, Erwan Siakam and former football player Abdel Rahman Aboubakar, SKAB was born in the UAE and is the first of its kind.

Specializing in sports and entertainment, SKAB bridges the gap between internationally renowned athletes and UAE by offering expert services such as Brand Awareness, Influencer Management, Athlete Collaborations, Conferences, Brand Collaborations and Team Building. SKAB helps in engaging communities by executing events and activations that exceeds client’s expectations and matches sports influencers and athletes with prestigious brands.

Dubai, prominently known for hosting major sporting events, international tournaments; having the best cricket/football stadiums, equestrian clubs, tennis courts, racetracks; being advanced in sectors including tourism, business, real estate, etc. is being highlighted by SKAB as a multi-sports destination.

SKAB strives to execute big plans for the future which include athlete training sessions with the sports enthusiasts of the city. As the agency currently gears up to host the famous French ex-Football player Djibril Cissé in Dubai during June 2022, this is just the beginning of the bigger athletic events to come.

The concept behind SKAB was initiated by Erwan and Abdel who were interested in sports throughout their childhood and started the agency with the aim of connecting renowned athletes with well-known brands. Astonished by the devoted sports enthusiasts in the region, Erwan and Abdel grasped the golden opportunity to redefine the sports culture in Dubai.

