Doha, Qatar: Saud Al Mari claimed victory in the final round of Qatar Freestyle Drifting Championship which concluded at the Qatar Racing Club (QRC).

The fifth and last round of the championship held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani saw 55 competitors battling to end the season on a winning note.

While Al Mari won the last round – his second consecutive win, Rashid Al Banna secured runner-up place with Saud Al Kuwari clinching the third spot on the podium.

The opening day of the last round at the weekend was dedicated to registration and technical inspection of the participating cars, ensuring the presence of certain essential elements for safety, both related to the car such as the roll cage and battery installation, and the driver such as the mandatory helmet and other safety factors.

The competitions for the final round kicked off on Friday and witnessed strong excitement that held the audiences’ breath until the last moments. Mohammed Al Farhan took fourth place in the round while Abdulrahman Al Kubaisi completed the top five.

QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners drawing the curtain on the club’s last tournaments.

However, the events will continue as the club announced the opening of the motocross track for the racers next Friday in the morning session, followed by the opening of the showground on the same day in the evening session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

