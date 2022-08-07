Fresh from the Chevrolet stable is the new 2022 Silverado line-up that has received an extensive makeover, complete with a more powerful 6.2-litre engine, refreshed styling, expansive infotainment and instrument cluster screens, and stunning off-road capabilities. But garnering attention is the Silverado ZR2, Chevrolet’s new flagship off-road truck that is exceeding the expectations of adventure lovers and off-road aficionados.

In the new trim of the Silverado line-up that has just made its debut in the Sultanate of Oman, customers have more than just a makeover across all trims. It comes with an enhanced exterior design, expressive interior, ramped-up technology integration and performance enhancement. The ZR2 trim is equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque – features that puts it in a class of its own.

A muscular, yet refined, design is evident across the Chevrolet new line-up. Embellishing the exterior are LED headlights, daytime running lights, front fog lights, high-mounted brake light and a sleek exhaust system.

Inside the cabin are the trappings of automotive convenience and luxury par excellence, as reflected in the array of technological, functional and safety amenities. Notable are the multi-functional steering wheel, shift lever behind the steering wheel, front centre armrest, storage compartments, power windows and push start buttons. This is complemented by a multitude of infotainment options, including a 13.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging and a Bose seven-speaker sound system.

Chevrolet’s new flagship trim exemplifies the off-road performance of the Silverado brand – the ZR2 offers the best that the 2022 line-up has to offer. An off-road powerhouse, the ZR2 teams the 6.2L V-8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission. At the same time, cutting-edge stability and safety features ensure that the ZR2 can balance driving comfort with rugged performance even with a top payload of 553 kg and 4,000 kg in tow. Other distinguishing features in the ZR2 include a new black hood insert, a unique grille with integrated lighting and a “flow-tie” emblem, wheel flares, ZR2 badges and unique 18-inch wheels.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado line-up, together with its new off-road flagship trim ZR2, are on display at showrooms of OTE Group, exclusive distributors of Chevrolet vehicles, distributed across the Sultanate of Oman.

-Ends-