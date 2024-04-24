The Oman section of the network marks the first railway system to be delivered in history of the Sultanate of Oman

Siemens Mobility, together with its consortium partner Hassan Allam Construction, is honored to announce that it has been awarded the Abu Dhabi – Sohar Design and Build Railway Systems and Integration contract by Oman – Etihad Rail, a joint venture co-owned by the two countries to deliver this network. Siemens Mobility and Hassan Allam Construction will deliver the design, build and integration of the ETCS Level 2 signaling, telecom and power supply systems over the 303-kilometer-long Abu Dhabi – Sohar railway link. The signaling solutions are state-of-the art and desert-proof. This project marks the first-ever cross-country railway network in the Middle East and Arab world.

Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility said: “Siemens Mobility as a global market leader and innovation driver with more than 150 years of signaling and railway automation technology, is proud to be providing its latest intelligent technology solutions, along with its continuous support to UAE and Oman’s ambitions and vision.”

Ayman Ashour, CEO of Siemens Mobility in the UAE stated: “We are deeply honored and proud to have been entrusted by Oman – Etihad Rail with this strategic project that will not only contribute to the social and economic furtherment of both countries, but which I believe will be a ground-breaking project for the entire region.”

Hassan Allam, the Chairman of Hassan Allam Construction said: “We are proud to join Siemens Mobility in delivering the advanced signaling solutions that will ensure the safe and seamless transportation of passengers and goods between UAE and Oman. Hassan Allam Construction and Siemens have a long-standing record of successful collaboration in Egypt, and we are honored to extend this partnership in other important regional countries like UAE and Oman.”

As part of a vision to connect the different GCC nations through a Rail Network, the project connects to and shall be fully integrated into the current and proposed Regional GCC railway network. The UAE - Oman Railway network (Hafeet Rail) will connect the port of Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE National Railway network at Abu Dhabi, a network which connects all the seven emirates of the UAE up to the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this historic project, both countries aim to ease the practice of cross-border trade and raise the efficiency of the supply chain system by linking commercial ports and economic zones to the railway network and enhancing commercial and social connectivity between the two countries. The project also aims to link industrial hubs between the two nations and enhance the effectiveness of logistical services, as well as the expansion of different industrial sectors, economic activity, and tourism.

Siemens Mobility’s Rail Infrastructure unit

Siemens Mobility's Rail Infrastructure business unit is a global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, transforming transportation through advanced signaling technology for mainline, mass transit, and freight railways. With a focus on reliability, flexibility, and safety, Siemens Mobility provides innovative solutions for both urban and mainline rail systems, driving the transition to a digital railway and automation. Committed to digitalization, automation, and electrification, Siemens Mobility shapes the future of mobility, creating safer, greener, and more connected cities worldwide.

