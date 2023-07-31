Muscat: In line with its commitment to powering lives, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) is reinforcing its dedication to social development in the Sultanate through a partnership with the Ministry of Social Development. The objective of this partnership is to provide vigorous support to several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) registered under the Ministry. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry’s office in the presence of key officials from the ministry and Shell Oman’s management.

As part of its collaboration, Shell Oman will provide support in the form of fuel cards and laptop devices to NGOs, enabling them to carry out their day-to-day activities efficiently and effectively. The fuel support will benefit a number of non-governmental organizations and charity groups including Dar Al Atta, Al Noor Association - Muscat, Ihsan Association - Muscat, Ihsan Association - Batinah, and Al Rahma Association. By alleviating their commuting and transportation costs, Shell Oman aims to ensure that these organizations can reach and assist a broader spectrum of beneficiaries across Oman. Furthermore, Shell Oman's dedication to making a positive impact extends to children as well. Specifically, laptops will be provided to the Child Care Center in Al Khoudh and Al Wafa Rehabilitation Center inNizwa. These devices will serve as catalysts in boosting the digital literacy of young individuals, exposing them to a diverse array of tools and programs that are vital to their academic performance and personal development. By ensuring access to technology, Shell Oman is committed to equipping these children with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital era.

In alignment with its dedication to In-Country Value (ICV), Shell Oman has thoughtfully chosen to procure the laptops and electronic tablets from the Omani SME ‘Onsor’. This decision not only supports the NGOs and children but also contributes to the growth and development of local businesses, fostering economic empowerment within the community.

Commenting on this impactful collaboration, Mahmoud Al Abri, General Manager of Corporate Relations (interim) at Shell Oman Marketing Company, said, "We firmly believe that a country's greatest asset lies in the progress of its people. Shell Oman's contribution will undoubtedly make a substantial impact. Our partnership with the Ministry of Social Development reflects our deep-rooted commitment to empowering the Omani community and creating lasting social change while collaborating with key stakeholders who enable it. Through providing essential resources to NGOs and supporting young minds, we aim to uplift lives and contribute significantly to Oman's sustainable development. It is with such meaningful partnerships, Shell Oman will continue to demonstrate its dedication to the Shell Powering Progress strategy, actively contributing to the realization of Oman Vision 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Shamsa Al Hosni, Director General of Planning and Studies at the Ministry of Social Development, said, “This initiative comes within a series of initiatives presented in partnership with Shell Oman Marketing Company, which aims to empower a number of charitable associations and charity teams, as well as children in the Child Care Center, and improve the quality of services provided at the Al Wafa Centre for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Nizwa.”

Shell Oman’s unique stance on leading CSR activities has helped it establish long-term relationships with stakeholders across various sectors and reiterated its position as a company that has been pioneering transformational change and aiding in the socio-economic growth of the nation. Through the years, Shell Oman has run several innovative and industry-first social campaigns that have identified and addressed the needs of the community and continue to Power Progress through sharing benefits with the local society and exemplifying its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

