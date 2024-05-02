London:– Hanover Communications, one of EMEA’s leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies, today announced a significant addition to its offer with the launch of Hanover Sport.

This move will combine the agency’s established sporting expertise in brand storytelling, strategic and corporate communications, fan engagement, sponsorship activation, and public affairs to provide a leading sports communications offering.

With sport influencing entertainment, culture, purchasing, policy, community engagement, tourism and participation, the team has been designed to support brands and organisations navigate the complex business of sport – from fan ecosystems to decision makers.

Hanover currently develops campaigns for brands, rights holders, sponsors and broadcasters including NFL UK, UFC, British Horseracing Authority, SAUDIA Airlines, StubHub International, and has previously for the Premier League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Sky Sports and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships.

With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, London, Dublin and Brussels, plus a network of international partner agencies, Hanover Sport’s work will range from local activations to global templated programmes.

Rebecca Hargreaves, formerly a director at The Playbook, has been appointed Director of Hanover Sport. She has over 15 years’ experience working with brands in sport and will oversee the agency's sport work, reporting to Gary Cleland, Hanover Group Managing Director.

“Hanover has a lot of experience working with major brands in the world of sport across different disciplines and markets,” said Rebecca Hargreaves. “The launch of Hanover Sport collates all this expertise into a compelling offering.

“Sport provides so much opportunity for brands to grow but the business of sport is complex, so you need to understand the ecosystem – from fans to journalists, leaders to policymakers. We understand this and most importantly know how to tell brand stories rooted in sport. By combining this expertise, we are able to partner with organisations and brands to really help them grow.”

Hanover Sport will incorporate a senior team of experts from across the different disciplines all with a rich history in sport. Notably, Gavin Megaw, Hanover President, who has worked with The FA, Premier League, and ECB providing strategic guidance, Jonty Summers, Hanover Middle East Managing Director, behind the long-running relationship with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Ceri Reed, the Group Head of Brand who has led global brand campaigns for the likes of Nike and Puma, and Ilija Trojanovic, Account Director with Hanover Middle East and formerly the 2022 FIFA World Cup organizing committee PR team.

“The potential for growth across the GCC sports sector is immense, with the prospect of increased participation, development of world-class athletes, and the emergence of a vibrant sports industry; we are very excited to introduce Hanover Sport to the region,” said Mohammed Al Maskati, Hanover Saudi Operations Managing Director.

“In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 initiatives prioritized sports as a tool for economic diversification and social change. This led to the successful hosting of a number of high-profile international events like the F1 Grand Prix, LIV Golf Jeddah, Esports World Cup 2024, Dakkar Rally, and a bid for the upcoming 2034 FIFA World Cup, all catering to diverse local and international audiences. Our expertise in strategic and crisis comms, fan engagement, and media relations will allow us to support the region in this exciting phase as we now look to deliver significant impact in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

“This is a strengthening of our global sport offering,” said Jonty Summers, Hanover Middle East Managing Director. “2024 is a huge year in the world of sport, headlined by the Paris 2024 Olympics and UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, and our sports team under Rebecca will have an industry-leading offer to design and deliver strategies that unlock insights, shape narratives, harness influencers, activate campaigns, navigate regulations, and access markets.”

-Ends-

About Hanover

Hanover is one of EMEA’s leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies, with more than 200 full-time employees and 2022 revenue of £27m. It has delivered consistent top-line growth over the past ten years and plans to double the size of the company by 2027.



Hanover provides a full suite of communications services to clients in healthcare, financial services, technology & media, energy, FMCG, transport, and sport.



www.hanovercomms.com