Energy company Shell has selected FCM as its global travel provider to manage travel requirements across all businesses. With a multi-year contract commencing in 2022, Shell travellers will benefit from the rollout of FCM’s game-changing platform and encompass a full range of travel services.

According to FCM Global Managing Director Marcus Eklund, the company triumphed due to its client-first approach that prioritises their needs and preferred systems without compromising on quality.

“As we begin our journey with Shell, we are truly excited to work in partnership with their global travel team to devise and implement a comprehensive programme that delivers on their goals, while making business travel simpler, safer and productive for their employees,” said Mr Eklund.

“At FCM we’re unafraid to challenge conventions nor are we limited by the constraints that many of our competitors face thanks to our global range, proprietary technology, and inherent flexibility. This means we can provide a truly bespoke solution to clients like Shell that accommodates a variety of complex needs within an integrated globally consistent experience.”

Over the course of the thorough tender process, Shell welcomed FCM’s agile and instinctively collaborative method. Unsurprisingly, FCM’s powerful technology capabilities were a differentiating factor in Shell’s decision to award the contract. Specifically, the FCM platform’s baked-in ability to deliver a globally consistent user experience alongside a wholly flexible open-platform solution. This level of adaptability was crucially important for Shell to enable easy future integration of their preferred feature and functionality options on a market-by-market basis.

Commenting on FCM’s appointment, Shell’s Global Travel Operations Manager Julia Sullivan said: “We look forward to working with FCM and to leveraging their digital capability and innovative approach. Our joint goal is to make a positive difference to our employees’ travel experiences, supporting their wellbeing and empowering them to make more sustainable travel choices.”

Both companies share a commitment to travelling purposefully and will be developing a best-in-class travel programme of solutions and service offerings that will deliver safe, inclusive, seamless and sustainable travel experiences for Shell’s business travellers.

“Business travel is changing, and in FCM we have found a partner that understands the challenges and supports our ambition to establish a travel programme that is as progressive as possible when benchmarked against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks,” added Ms Sullivan.

Following the internal announcement, FCM MEA Managing Director Ciarán Kelly commented, "I'm looking forward to starting this significant relationship in the region with Shell and from our MEA HQ in the UAE, which is a very important market for them amongst others in the region. Our footprint is a prefect match for their business, one we have been building over the last decade for clients like Shell.

“This partnership will certainly bring growth to our local business in the future. We’re excited about welcoming Shell into the FCM network where customers trust our people and travel technology to deliver truly exceptional service and efficiencies to their business," added Kelly.

Shell joins a growing number of prestige accounts that rely on FCM’s expert travel and procurement services. Over the last 12 months, the business has consistently gained market-share across its key regions adding a clutch of multi-national household brands alongside major government accounts to an already a diverse client list.

-Ends-

About FCM

FCM is one of the world’s largest travel management companies with a 24/7 reach in over 100 countries. As a trusted travel partner for thousands of national and multi-national organisations, including many household brands, Fortune and FTSE 100 companies, FCM’s agile and flexible technology platform anticipates and solves client needs supported by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalised business travel experience. While as the flagship business travel division of the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to negotiate and deliver access to the widest network of airfares, hotels, and ground transport for unique and best-value solutions. The company recently debuted its new omni-channel platform featuring a ‘first of its kind’ customised end-to-end user experience that will be available to new clients from 2022. Discover the alternative at www.fcmtravel.com