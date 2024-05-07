Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s leading hospitals for serious and complex care and member of the PureHealth network, today announced a new milestone in the hospital’s use of definitive surgical repair using robotic surgery; successfully treating a patient suffering from complications related to multiple gallstones and features of acute cholecystitis.

The surgery, led by Dr. Salem Al Harthi, consultant and chair of Surgery Department at SSMC, marked another significant achievement in the field of minimally invasive surgery and robotic-assisted procedures. It also further underscores the hospital's commitment to deliver advanced health care solutions centered around personalized care and a focus on the patient’s individual needs.

The patient, a 30-year-old UAE national, was admitted to the hospital with clinical features of bile duct injury, a rare complication that can happen following a surgical procedure related to multiple gallstones and of acute cholecystitis – an incidence rate of three to six cases per thousand.

Upon further radiological investigations, including a CT scan and MRI, the diagnosis of bile duct injury was confirmed. The patient was subsequently scheduled for a delayed bile duct injury repair, which was performed using SSMC’s surgical robotic-assisted technology.

Explaining the innovative approach offered by SSMC’s technology-assisted procedures, Dr. Al Harthi said: “Using the latest technologies in robotic-assisted surgery I was able to perform precise surgical repair through extremely small incisions. The use of intra venous dye, robotic magnification, and precise instrument control, facilitated the complex anastomosis between the bile duct injury and the small bowel, in very close proximity to the liver. The surgery proved successful, even under the most challenging anatomical conditions.

"The technology we can deploy for robotic-assisted surgery allows me and my fellow surgeons at SSMC to perform a highly intricate procedure with levels of outstanding precision and control. In this case, it provided our multidisciplinary surgical team with an unparalleled visualization of the bile duct anatomy, enabling us to achieve optimal outcomes for the patient."

With the surgery deemed a resounding success, the patient was discharged within three days, with no further complications reported.

Noting the success of the latest technological advancement achieved at SSMC, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, acting chief medical officer at SSMC, added: “This milestone achievement underscores SSMC's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, innovation and expertise to provide world-class health care services to our patients. It also further highlights SSMC’s position as a health care centre of excellence that is proudly leading the way in the UAE and the region on next generation, personalized care.”

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 672 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, or to book an appointment, please visit ssmc.ae