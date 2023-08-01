Sharjah: Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has added the sophisticated and ultra-luxurious Jeep Grand Wagoneer family vehicle to its multi-modern fleet at Sharjah Airport. This development is in line with the company’s aim to upgrade its services, meet customer requirements, and provide comfort for travelers and visitors.

The vehicle was inaugurated at Sharjah International Airport in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, CEO of Real Estate Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, and a group of executives and operations managers. Yousuf Al Raeesi, General Manager, Government Relations, Health Security, Safety and Environment at Al-Futtaim Motors was also in attendance.

Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager at Sharjah Taxi, said that these vehicles were introduced into the fleet in order for Sharjah Taxi to raise efficiency of services, and to provide the best and most modern, comfortable and safe vehicles that meet the requirements of customers. The striking interior equipment has many perks, such as contact between vehicles and control center, electronic payments and others.

Al Kindi highlighted the unique advantages of this luxury family vehicle, noting that it can accommodate seven people within three electric rows. The vehicle provides a large space for the whole family, with multiple four-wheel drive systems, powerful off-road performance, and other versatile luxury features.

Al Kindi expressed his happiness with the introduction of this vehicle to the service, emphasizing that the American Jeep Grand Wagoneer is an important brand that enhances customer confidence. Al Kindi explained that Sharjah Taxi will work to make all efforts and take advantage of the available opportunities to provide an experience that reflects the highest standards of security and safety in transportation services.

Mustafa Shalaby, Acting Director of Operations at Osool Transport Solutions, expressed his joy at the expansion of the company’s luxury vehicle fleet at Sharjah Airport, to meet the growing needs of customers on service, with the goal to accommodate families and provide high-tech features to assist drivers.

Mohammed Rashid Al Sharif, Assistant Director of Commercial Affairs at Sharjah Airport Authority, welcomed the addition of the distinctive Jeep Grand Wagoneer to the Sharjah Taxi fleet at Sharjah Airport, stressing that this vehicle will enhance the range of unique services provided by the authority to deliver a distinguished transportation for passengers through the airport.

The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer boasts high-end equipment to compete with other luxury family SUVs. Featuring an eight-cylinder engine that generates 471 horsepower, along with a stylish high-quality interior with an impressive McIntosh sound system, the vehicle possesses an abundance of high-tech features, including the latest Driver assistance system and the ability to tow nearly 10,000 pounds in weight.

The vehicle features an elegant design made in a modern wide size; a legendary seven-hole grille, laser engraved and chrome plated mesh rings and thin LED lamps compliment the front grille beautifully. The vehicle’s distinct daytime running lights (DRLs) and large windows help to improve external visibility, while the vehicle's glass suppresses noise. LED tail lights extend in a beautifully geometric flow.

