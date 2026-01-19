Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – In a major move reflecting Sharjah’s accelerating global ambitions in artificial intelligence, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Global Centre for AI Excellence (GCAIE), a leading Global entity headquartered in UK specializing in AI Excellence, governance, institutional readiness, and value-driven AI adoption.

The agreement was signed at SPARK’s headquarters in Sharjah, in the presence of senior officials and executives from both sides, highlighting the importance of the partnership and its role in strengthening Sharjah’s position on the global AI map.

The partnership focuses on deploying the Global AI Excellence Model (GAIEM)—an internationally recognized framework that enables governments, enterprises, and innovation ecosystems to implement AI in a secure, ethical, and economically measurable manner.

Commenting on the partnership, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, stated: “This partnership reflects Sharjah’s clear commitment to advancing artificial intelligence not only as a technology, but as a strategic driver of sustainable economic growth. By collaborating with the Global Centre for AI Excellence, we are embedding international best practices in AI governance, leadership development, and value creation—positioning Sharjah as a globally competitive hub for trusted and impactful AI.”

Through this collaboration, SPARK and GCAIE will jointly work on: Developing AI leadership, professional capacity, and certified assessors; Supporting AI governance, safety, and trust frameworks; Accelerating AI commercialization and applied use cases; Enabling measurable ROI, productivity gains, and operational efficiency; Establishing AI innovation programs, sector-focused pilots, and capability-building initiatives; and Supporting economic diversification aligned with future-ready industries.

Global Impact

According to international forecasts, artificial intelligence is expected to contribute more than USD 15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, while increasing productivity in some sectors by up to 40%. Despite this potential, many organizations worldwide struggle to move beyond experimentation due to governance, trust, and ROI challenges.

This partnership positions Sharjah as a proactive global player addressing these challenges through structured, responsible, and results-oriented AI deployment—an approach increasingly demanded by governments, investors, and international institutions.

The agreement further reinforces the growing collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom in advanced technologies, innovation governance, and digital transformation.

Headquartered in the UK, GCAIE works with public and private institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, supporting national AI strategies and institutional AI maturity. Its partnership with SPARK marks a significant expansion of its engagement in the UAE and the wider region.

The agreement aligns with Sharjah’s long-term strategy to become a regional and global hub for research, advanced technologies, and innovation, with artificial intelligence as a core pillar. Through SPARK, Sharjah continues to attract international partners, global expertise, and high-value innovation initiatives that translate ambition into tangible outcomes.

About Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK)

SPARK is a leading innovation ecosystem supporting research, advanced technology, entrepreneurship, and investment across priority future sectors. It provides an integrated platform for global companies, startups, and research institutions to innovate and scale.

About the Global Centre for AI Excellence (GCAIE)

The Global Centre for AI Excellence is a UK-based organization focused on AI excellence, governance, institutional readiness, and measurable AI value creation. It is the developer of the Global AI Excellence Model (GAIEM), adopted by institutions worldwide to enable trusted and impactful AI transformation.