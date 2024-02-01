Sharjah: In an event eagerly anticipated by car enthusiasts, the organizing committee of the first edition of the Sharjah Classic Cars Festival announced the opening of its doors tomorrow (Friday) to visitors for free, at the Sharjah Classic Cars Club headquarters, until February 4th, which features a unique collection of rare and luxurious cars representing the history of the global automotive industry, under the slogan "More Than Just Cars."

Set to take place at the Sharjah Classic Cars Club headquarters, the free to attend event is open to all public. This festival seeks to attract cars enthusiasts and owners, showcasing an impressive collection of vintage vehicles that reflect the UAE's and the global cultural and historical automotive heritage.

Organised by the Sharjah Classic Cars Club, the festival presents a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with sector experts, engage in interactive activities and competitions, and enjoy various entertainment options alongside dedicated areas for food and beverages.

The three-day event will also feature a car auction for classic and vintage car collectors, offering opportunities for lucrative business dealings. Additionally, the festival will include a series of panel discussions to share unique experiences and journeys.

This unique event will also honour the winners of the Sharjah Classic Cars Festival Award in four categories: "Oldest Participating Car," "Oldest Participating Motorcycle," "Best Restored to Factory Condition Car," and "Most Beautiful Car Chosen by the Public." The aim is to foster a competitive environment among classic vehicle owners by showcasing their unique collections.

A Destination for Professionals and Families

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, President of Sharjah Classic Cars Club, said: "We aim to position the festival as a leading platform for exchanging expertise and information among enthusiasts, hobbyists, and collectors of vintage cars, and as a family and community destination providing an entertaining environment enjoyed by all members of the society."

He added: "The vintage cars sector is growing daily and enjoys significant popularity across different age groups. It is a vital component of the economy that Sharjah has been nurturing for a long period, reflecting its vision that emphasises the role of cultural diversity in enriching the developmental and touristic landscape."

Panel discussions offer unique experiences and journeys.

Alongside the array of activities, the event will host a series of panel discussions, bringing together experts and enthusiasts to share their knowledge, expertise, and extensive journeys. On Day 1, the event will organise ‘Classic Cars... The Magic of Speed and the Glamour of Beauty!’ featuring Mubarak Al Hajri, a rally car driver and champion. This session will explore experiences driving classic cars in races and journeys, their historical value, and how to preserve and restore them professionally.

The second session, “Investing in Classic Cars… Where the Opportunities Lie?” will host Mazen Al Khatib, President and Founder of Nostalgia Classic Cars, and Ahmad Al Hai, Founder of Al Hai Motors, who will delve into investment opportunities in buying, selling, and renting classic cars, and the key factors determining their market value.

Day 2 will see the panel discussion “Communication between Cultures… A Bridge on Four Wheels” with Awad Bin Al Sheikh Mejren, Founder and Head of Emirates Travellers, sharing stories about vintage car trips in different countries, friendships, and relationships formed with various cultures and peoples, and the role of vintage cars in advancing understanding and cooperation between nations.

The second panel discussion, titled ‘Women in the World of Cars’, will feature Huda Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati woman to work in car mechanics, discussing her unique journey, challenges, and accomplishments, in addition to deliberating on the role of women in the development of the vintage cars sector.

On the third and final day, a session titled ‘Searching for Spare Parts… Where to Start?’ will feature Yusuf Al Ansari, a specialist in the sector and a well-known sports commentator, sharing his expertise on acquiring original and rare spare parts, sources, and methods that can be utilised, and the best ways and techniques for installing and replacing spare parts without affecting the quality and aesthetics of vintage cars.