Net income: $27.3 billion (Q1 2023: $31.9 billion)

Cash flow from operating activities: $33.6 billion (Q1 2023: $39.6 billion)

Free cash flow1: $22.8 billion (Q1 2023: $30.9 billion)

Gearing ratio1: -3.8% as at March 31, 2024, compared to -6.3% at end of 2023

Q1 2024 base dividend of $20.3 billion and the fourth performance-linked dividend distribution of $10.8 billion to be paid in the second quarter

Company expects total dividends of $124.3 billion2 to be declared in 2024, including base dividend of $81.2 billion2 and performance-linked dividend of $43.1 billion2

$7.7 billion of engineering, procurement, and construction contracts awarded for Fadhili Gas Plant expansion, which is expected to add 1.5 bscfd of processing capacity

Company announced addition of 15 tscf to proven gas reserves and two billion stock tank barrels of condensate at Jafurah unconventional field

Aramco completed its acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Chilean retailer Esmax, supporting the Company’s downstream expansion

Overall venture capital funding to more than double to $7.5 billion, expanding the Company’s ability to finance disruptive new technologies in a variety of sectors, including the digital and sustainability fields

Commenting on the results, Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said:

“Our first-quarter performance reflects the resilience and strength of Aramco, reinforcing our position as a leading supplier of energy to economies, to industries and to people worldwide.

“We also continue to execute our long-term strategy, and in the first quarter made significant progress on expanding our gas business and growing our globally-integrated downstream value chain, while maintaining our focus on consistently delivering value for our shareholders.

“Looking ahead, I expect our portfolio to continue to evolve as we aim to contribute to an energy transition that offers solutions to climate challenges, but at the same time recognizes the need for affordable, reliable, and flexible energy supplies.”

For more information, please see the 2024 Aramco First Quarter Interim Report.

Key financial results:

* Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

1. Non-IFRS measure: refer to Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions section of the 2024 Saudi Aramco First Quarter Interim Report for further details.

2. Includes dividends already declared in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024. Exact amounts and eligibility dates for the remaining dividends to be declared in 2024 will be announced, if and when declared, at the Board’s sole discretion after considering the Company’s financial position and ability to fund commitments, including growth capital plans, in accordance with the Company’s dividend distribution policy.

3. Calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco’s ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco’s growth; the management of the Company’s subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco’s exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Stock Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Stock Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.