The Saudi car market has solidified its position as a leading automotive market, making it one of the top 20 car markets globally.

The market represents more than half of all car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) recently announced that over 160,000 cars were imported into Saudi Arabia during the 2022-2023 period.

In 2023 alone, 93,199 cars were imported, while 66,870 cars were imported in 2022.

According to ZATCA spokesperson Hamoud Al-Harbi, the top countries exporting cars to Saudi Arabia were Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Thailand.

In terms of vehicle safety, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) reported inspecting 60,473 vehicles in 2023 to ensure compliance with the highest technical and safety standards.

Additionally, SASO issued 18,150 energy efficiency certificates for tire products.

SASO's spokesperson, Eng. Wael Al-Dhiyab, emphasized the organization's commitment to strict standards for tire quality and safety in the Saudi market.

He also noted the organization's significant contribution to promoting energy efficiency and product safety.

Interestingly, SASO granted a 465% increase in certificates of conformity for electric vehicles in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This highlighted the organization's role in supporting the transition to clean energy. The organization also issued 1,505 fuel efficiency labels for new light vehicles.

