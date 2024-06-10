Saudi Arabia - Changan Almajdouie, a leading automotive brand in Saudi Arabia, the authorized distributor for Changan cars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has continued its significant partnership with Yelo, a premier car rental service in the Kingdom.



This strategic collaboration will see Yelo integrate additional 2,000 units of Alsvin into their rental fleet, additional to the 15,500 units sold across the years from various models which ensures further solidifying Changan’s presence in the Saudi market.



Changan Almajdouie has a strong foothold in Saudi Arabia with over 150,000 cars currently on the road paralleled with its track record of customer experience of service, part supply availability, and technical support on fleet companies levels. This impressive market penetration underscores the brand’s reliability and popularity among Saudi consumers. A key model contributing to this success is the Changan Alsvin, introduced in 2019, which has been celebrated for its economical price and exceptional fuel efficiency, making it one of the top choices in its category; with more than 30,000 units sold till today.



The partnership agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony by prominent figures from both companies. Yasser Shaheen, Managing Director of Changan Almajdouie KSA and Mohammed Alnajran, CEO Yelo



Attended by Cicilia, Director of Sales, who played crucial roles in forging this partnership, alongside Ali Alshehab, GM Sales, and Hawra Alhamood, GM Marketing and customer experience.



Yasser Shaheen expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with Yelo, a trusted name in car rentals. This partnership not only expands Yelo’s fleet with our reliable and efficient vehicles but also strengthens Changan’s position in the Saudi market. We are committed to providing top-quality vehicles that meet the needs of our customers.”



Cicilia added, “The inclusion of 2,000 Changan vehicles in Yelo’s fleet is a testament to the brand’s growing reputation for quality and value. We look forward to a successful partnership that benefits both our companies and our customers.”



The importance of car rental deals in Saudi Arabia cannot be overstated, especially given the Kingdom’s dynamic travel and tourism sector. With initiatives such as Vision 2030 aiming to diversify the economy and boost tourism, the demand for reliable and affordable transportation solutions is on the rise. Car rentals play a crucial role in this landscape, providing both residents and international visitors with the flexibility and convenience to explore the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, modern cities, and stunning natural landscapes.



Yelo’s expanded fleet, enhanced by Changan’s dependable vehicles, will better serve the growing number of tourists and business travelers. This partnership is set to enhance Yelo’s service offering, providing their customers with a wider range of reliable and efficient vehicle options. It also marks a significant step forward for Changan Almajdouie in its mission to expand its market presence and customer base in Saudi Arabia.

