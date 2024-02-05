Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, has launched a customer service centre to meet the needs of customers. The centre aims to unify contact points within the company and all its projects and markets, providing open and direct communication channels with the local community. It seeks to provide integrated services according to the highest standards, and in line with the company's vision to enhance social responsibility through optimal use of resources to ensure the sustainable well-being of the Sharjah community.

The new contact centre utilises the latest technologies to handle requests and respond to all calls and emails. Additionally, there are plans to communicate through WhatsApp Business, allowing for an expanded service delivery scope and facilitating communication with customer service representatives. This will be done through an advanced system and modern methods to meet the needs of the community.

Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector, at Sharjah Asset Management, stated: "Through the launch of the contact centre, we aim to achieve excellence in serving the community of Sharjah, supporting its vision of providing innovative and integrated customer service to ensure the satisfaction of stakeholders. This will enable the public to choose the most suitable means of communication with the well-trained and experienced team at the centre, who are proficient in multiple languages, including Arabic and English, to promptly and professionally address their enquiries and meet their requirements."

Al Midfa added, " This centre marks a pivotal enhancement to our service portfolio, embodying our core values centred around innovation and delivering services with added value. It symbolizes our commitment to fostering a positive impact on the community. Beyond that, the contact centre positions us to respond swiftly to changes, demonstrating flexibility, efficiency, and seamless adaptability. It underscores our dedication to business continuity and aligns seamlessly with the dynamic landscape of the job market, staying abreast of advancements in the realm of digital transformation."

The Customer Service Centre operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day and can be contacted by calling 80080088 or through the website. Alternatively, you can reach them via email: info@sam.ae.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Sharjah government. It strives to achieve its vision, aiming to enhance economic and social development, and support and accelerate sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with both public and private sectors, promoting investment, and enhancing corporate social responsibility. The company optimally utilizes resources to meet the needs of the Sharjah community and ensure sustainable well-being.