Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has confirmed Shaquille O’Neal as the globally recognised face of a ‘Breaking News’ style digital campaign designed to share the Abu Dhabi events calendar with the world.

‘Shaq’ made a surprise on-screen appearance in front of a live audience at the Abu Dhabi Calendar winter season launch event, ahead of his October visit to the emirate for the highly anticipated pre-season NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, a first of its kind sporting spectacle for the UAE’s capital.

The new face of the Abu Dhabi Calendar debuted his comedic talent in a series of short studio sketches scheduled to be aired over the next five months.

Upcoming highlights from the Abu Dhabi Calendar include exhilarating sporting action, immersive cultural festivals, live interactive family shows, and crowd-pleasing concerts – all taking place over the next 180 days.

