Doha, Qatar: The latest edition of Qatar Tourism’s guide, “Qatar Now,” takes a unique approach to showcasing the vibrant culture of the country. Titled “Culture of Fun,” it featured a group of young curators, siblings Jed (10), Zephyr (5), and Mohammed Al Dosari (7), offering their perspective on where families can create lasting memories.

Qatar Tourism (QT) invites residents and visitors to explore 11 exciting activities recommended by these kids – from encountering giant whale sharks to participating in falcon flying sessions, experiencing farm days, and indulging in delicious Arabic treats, the list goes on. “Let the children of Qatar show you secrets for a holiday you will never forget,” said QT.

Among the highlighted activities are exploring the Cave of Wonders at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), meeting an Arabian Oryx, training a falcon, swimming at a sea in the desert, riding legendary horses, and immersing oneself in traditional arts like calligraphy and weaving. The guide also encourages discovering the Arab Postal Stamps Museum at Katara Cultural Village. Jed and Zephyr, who have called Doha home since their parents moved to the country in 2020, share their enthusiasm for showcasing Qatar’s offerings. Meanwhile, Mohammed, a lover of music and drawing, documents his adventures on Instagram and YouTube, aiming to provide a unique child’s perspective of Qatar, “I love to show Qatar through a child’s eyes,” he said.

The NMoQ offers playgrounds built into the ground, allowing kids to jump, crawl, and climb through Qatari history. The Cave of Wonders provides a magical experience with light-up geckos and crystals, while the Adventure Ship playground narrates tales of the famous pirate Rahman ibin Jaber. Meeting an Arabian Oryx at various locations, including the North Sedra Farm, introduces families to Qatar’s national animal, often linked to the mythical unicorn. Falcon enthusiasts can train these majestic birds at the Al Kubaisi Educational Sanctuary at Al Ruwais.

The guide suggests swimming at the Inland Sea, riding legendary horses at Al Shaqab in Education City or ponies at Al Samriya Estate. Katara offers diverse activities, from exploring an old town and murals to playing at the Oli Oli Play Museum and climbing the steps of the amphitheater.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

