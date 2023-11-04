Qatar Tourism’s (QT) latest initiative puts a spotlight on the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) and the voice of its cultural affairs deputy director Tania al-Majid, to celebrate the country’s rich heritage and promote understanding.

'Voices of Qatar' aims to showcase the contributions of local talents to the nation's history, present, and future, with a particular focus on NMoQ with al-Majid’s YouTube video tour. She highlights the museum’s role in bridging gaps and breaking stereotypes about Qatar. Her presentation offers viewers a transformative experience, urging them to question, learn, and engage with Qatar's history.

“This space makes you ask questions. It’s also a space that bridges gaps that change stereotypes and create understanding,” she said, stressing the importance of documenting Qatar's history and culture.

“A lot of our culture is intangible, which means it’s handed down through generations. It’s very important for us to document Qatar’s history and culture because it isn’t really documented. But it’s very important for us a museum to preserve that, to be able to communicate it to future generations,” al-Majid noted.

The NMoQ official guides viewers through the museum’s 11 galleries, where the story of Qatar unfolds across three chapters.

She elaborates on NMoQ’s role as a custodian of Qatar’s heritage, painting a vivid picture of how the people of Qatar historically navigated their environment, moving with the seasons in search of pearls along the coast in the summer and water in the desert during the winter.

“NMoQ gives voice to the nation’s heritage and culture. It represents the past, the present and the future. Through the galleries, you experience stories about the people of Qatar how they move to navigate depending on the season,” al-Majid adds.

She describes the museum as a transformative space that engages visitors through a multi-sensory experience, utilising images, scents, models, and interactive exhibits to transport them through time.

“NMoQ is designed in a way that caters to everybody... People are very surprised when they come to the museum and see the types and amount of objects that we have, but especially when it comes to historical objects that date to thousands of years,” al-Majid says.

According to QT, “Voices of Qatar” initiative is set to continue spotlighting individuals who have made significant contributions to Qatar's cultural landscape. From accomplished chefs to pioneering innovators, and from gifted artists to victorious sports champions, the series will offer a unique perspective on Qatar’s cherished traditions and dynamic contemporary culture.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).