RIYADH — Prince Faisal bin Salman, emir of Madinah and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Regional Development Authority, launched on Wednesday projects to renovate Islamic history sites in the region.



The launching ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, and Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez.



These projects are being implemented in more than 100 sites linked to the Prophet’s biography and Islamic history. The Tourist Destination Development Office under the Regional Development Authority is responsible for following up on the completion of these projects within the approved timeline of 2025.



Prince Faisal inaugurated eight sites whose development has been completed, and these included Al-Ghamama Mosque, Al-Soqya Mosque, Al-Raya Mosque, Abu Bakr Siddiq Mosque, Omar bin Khattab Mosque, Bani Anif Mosque, Gharas well, and Fort of Urwa bin Al-Zubayr.



During the ceremony the Emir witnessed the signing of contracts, agreements and memoranda of understanding between the Regional Development Authority and a number of government and private agencies to develop and revive historical sites. These included the design and implementation of the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Square site, the Saqifa of Bani Saad (west of the Prophet’s Mosque), the Khandaq site, the development of Qiblatain Mosque and the surrounding area, and the Othman bin Affan well.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Faisal bin Salman praised the level of performance and coordination between government agencies, to realize the objectives of projects to develop historical sites.



Meanwhile, Mayor of Madinah Eng. Fahd Al-Bolaihashi briefed on the plan to develop the historical sites, especially the historic Badr neighborhood. The plan includes development of a path that covers more than 40 historical landmarks. It stretches for 175 km, starting from Madinah, passing through the Al-Areesh Mosque and the Al-Rawhaa area and a number of sites linked to the most important events in the Prophet’s biography in Badr region.

