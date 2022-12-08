ABU DHABI - The "Memory of the Nation" pavilion by the National Library and Archives is participating in the Sheikh Zayed Festival once again to enrich it with historical knowledge, foster patriotism, instil national identity, inculcate Emirati values and the honourable principles of good citizenship among generations.

The "Memory of the Nation" features historical documents, photographs and documentaries and offers visitors a glimpse of the UAE's rich history, from 1971 to the present day, in the span of the nation’s 51 years of consistent hard work and triumphant development.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn of the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in various sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, sports and other vital sectors presented by historical images, documents and videos. The pavilion also shares stories of the Rulers of all the Emirates and the life of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The platform will highlight the achievements of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, featuring various quotes, speeches and recordings.

Hamad Al Zaabi, Manager of "Memory of the Nation" pavilion, said, “The Sheikh Zayed Festival evolves each year and together with the National Library and Archives, we are working through "Memory of the Nation" to provide a historical overview of the achievements of the UAE with photographs and documentaries.”

Al Zaabi added, “During the planning phase of the pavilion, we were keen to ensure the easy and concise delivery of the information in a format and language suitable for all ages. The National Library and Archives encourages young people to learn important historical and contemporary knowledge about the UAE. It conveys a message to the people that they must preserve history and that everyone has a role in passing it on to future generations.”

Al Zaabi also said that the festival is a perfect opportunity to reach a large segment of people to strengthen national identity, instil authentic Emirati values, and impart the customs and traditions of the UAE and the Gulf region.

“The participation of the National Library and Archives at the Sheikh Zayed Festival emphasizes its role in educating the younger generations about the UAE’s history of achievements and breakthroughs engraved in the nation's memory. By sharing the success stories of the past, it aims to plant seeds of positive values and inspire them to be future leaders who will continue the nation's triumphs and achievements,” he said in conclusion.

The “Memory of the Nation” pavilion presents visitors with a clear view of the experiences of past leaders and the late Founding Father, which will enrich their knowledge, sense of belonging and loyalty of the people to UAE’s great leaders.