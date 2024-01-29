Shaker celebrates the opening of its 7th store in the Kingdom, supporting its retail expansion strategy and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (“Shaker Group”), Saudi Arabia’s leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 7th store, located in the thriving area of Al Thumama Road, Riyadh, marking another significant milestone in its ongoing expansion strategy to the business-to-consumer (B2C) channel. This new store opening is part of Shaker's commitment to bringing innovative and customer-centric retail experiences to more regions across the Kingdom.

The new store, spanning 380 square meters, is strategically located by new residential compounds like Qortuba Gate and Sedra by Roshn, positioning it at the heart of a bustling community to cater to a growing customer base. The store features a wide range of products and services, with brands catering to all consumer segments and tailored to meet the evolving needs of the local community. The modern design and interactive displays of the store are set to redefine the shopping experience, making it more engaging, convenient, and immersive for a newer generation of customers.

The opening is a crucial step in Shaker's strategic plan to strengthen its presence in the retail sector through growing its B2C channel, enhancing its retail footprint and to offer an unparalleled shopping experience to its customers. With plans for further expansion, Shaker is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the retail landscape of Saudi Arabia.

To celebrate the opening of the 7th store, Shaker is offering free installation for the first 100 units of LG ACs, in addition to complimentary gifts and a special one-year extended warranty for purchases made within one month of the store opening.

Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, CEO at Shaker, said:

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 7th store in the country. This is an expansion of our physical footprint and also a reflection of our dedication to enhancing the shopping experience for our customers. We are constantly exploring innovative ways to connect with the shifting trends and preferences of our consumers, and this new store is a perfect example of our efforts. It embodies our vision of offering trusted products and creating spaces where customers can enjoy a unique and enriching shopping journey."

About Shaker

Shaker was founded in 1950 and was amongst the first in Saudi Arabia to introduce Air Conditioning & Home Appliances for Saudi consumers. Shaker is the importer and distributor of several leading international brands including Maytag, Ariston, Indesit, Midea, Bompani, and LG in Saudi Arabia, and the sole distributor of LG Air Conditioners in Saudi Arabia. ESCO, as a business unit of Shaker, provides Energy Solutions. Shaker has been a publicly listed company on the Saudi Exchange (Saudi Exchange) since 2010. Throughout the years, Shaker has positioned its name among the top Saudi companies, providing a range of integrated solutions in terms of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances in the Saudi market and the region. For more information, visit: http://www.shaker.com.sa/

For investor relations, please contact:

Sam Ryan Siahpolo, Instinctif Partners

sam.siahpolo@instinctif.com

For media relations, please contact:

Arief Zulkifli, Instinctif Partners

arief.zulkifli@instinctif.com