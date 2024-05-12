Bahrain Marina Receives Golden License, Cementing Its Role in National Economic Diversification

Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company, the pioneer behind the iconic "Bahrain Marina" project in the capital city of Manama, proudly announced today that the project is not only advancing confidently towards its developmental objectives but is also surpassing anticipated progress, as indicated by recent updates. As of the beginning of January, the completion rate of construction work reached 18%, surpassing the initial target of 17% set for the same period.

This significant progress is paralleled by another notable achievement—completing one million working hours without any accidents. This milestone underscores the team's commitment to safety and professionalism, essential for maintaining a secure and stable working environment.

Mr. Khalid Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Marina Development, expressed immense pride in these achievements. "Our project is not just about constructing buildings; it's about crafting a world-class cultural landmark in Bahrain on schedule," said Mr. Najibi. "The success we're witnessing is a direct result of the meticulous strategic planning and relentless efforts of our teams who are dedicated to transforming our vision into a splendid reality that reflects the prestige of the Kingdom and aligns with its future aspirations."

Mr. Najibi highlighted the strict adherence to safety protocols, which played a crucial role in reaching one million accident-free hours. "Our commitment to the highest safety standards is a fundamental pillar of our operations, ensuring a safe and environmentally friendly workspace for all," he added.

Further, Mr. Najibi reiterated the company's dedication to excellence and quality, integral to the construction process. "We are committed to implementing the highest quality standards in every facet of this project, ensuring timely completion as per our set schedules and fulfilling our promise to establish a landmark that embodies the Bahraini spirit and international standards," he explained.

The "Bahrain Marina" project has also been honored with a golden license from the government, reflecting the high level of trust and significance of this project among the strategic development initiatives aimed at diversifying the Kingdom's economic base beyond oil. This is part of Bahrain's comprehensive development under the prosperous reign of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Mr. Yousuf Al Thawadi, Board Member and Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development, commended the team's unified commitment to the project's ambitious vision. "Our collective expertise and professionalism ensure that we meet our timelines while delivering a project that exemplifies efficiency and excellence, embodying the aspirations of Bahrain for a bright future," stated Mr. Al Thawadi.

The Bahrain Marina project stands as a landmark waterfront development located on the eastern coast of Manama, with a total development cost of approximately 200 million Bahraini dinars. This premier destination features an array of retail stores with leading brands, high-end restaurants, and cafes recognized both locally and internationally. Additionally, the project encompasses a commercial complex, a yacht parking facility, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club. The marine club offers a variety of recreational activities and programs that significantly boost the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The project also promises an exclusive living experience with its luxurious freehold residential units, upscale hotel accommodations, expansive green spaces, and state-of-the-art sports facilities, all designed to foster an active lifestyle and enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

