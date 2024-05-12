AMMAN - The Arab International Society for Management Technology (AIMICT) has held its annual General Assembly Meeting under the Chairmanship of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chair of the AIMICT Board of Directors, in the presence of its Board members, that includes representatives from public and private institutions and entrepreneurs from various fields.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the new AIMICT’s management efforts, commending the Society’s ability to generate a surplus due to the diversity of its training portfolio and its alignment with the various training needs in public and private sector institutions, in addition to the expansion of its membership.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh reaffirmed the goal he personally seeks to achieve, since the first course on Computer Science he took back in 1965, in disseminating technology and its tools, as well as embracing digital transformation, at Arab and global levels through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and its associated non-profit institutions, including AIMICT.

For his part, Eng. Ibrahim Abu Naffa, AIMICT executive director, stated that the Society seeks to implement the directions of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, through a skilled team, in cooperation with professionals in more than 100 offices around the world to effectively carry out the Society’s mission. He pointed out that Society has recently established two departments: one that is specialized in cybersecurity and the other in artificial intelligence, in order to offer new and high-quality training and advisory services.

In the meantime the financial statement and report of the Society for the year ending on December 31, 2023, the final financial statements for 2024, the estimated budget for 2024, and the re-election of the external auditor of the association were discussed and approved. Additionally, a set of initiatives and mechanisms proposed by several members were outlined, to be put in action during the next phase.

It is worth mentioning that the Arab International Society for Management Technology (AIMICT) was established as a non-profit organization in 1989, in New York, in the United States, and it was officially registered in Amman in 1990. It provides training and consulting services in digital transformation and knowledge technology fields.