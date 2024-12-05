The anticipates return on investment for the current projects averages between 7-8%

Dubai, UAE – Seventh Move Real Estate Broker LLC, a premium brokerage house, reinforced its presence in the market, delivering exclusive property services and high-value investment opportunities in some of the city’s most prestigious locations. Catering to both residential and commercial clients, Seventh Move is poised to redefine luxury real estate in Dubai with a portfolio of exceptional properties, including the Tonino Lamborghini Tower in Meydan, Binghatti Skyrise in Business Bay, DAMAC Island in Dubailand. The brokerage firm has formed strategic partnerships and harnessed comprehensive market insights to offer unmatched expertise and product offerings to clients with cutting edge technology solutions at par with unparalleled human connect.

A forward-thinking, customer-first approach is what sets Seventh Move apart, providing personalized, premium real estate experiences to customers. After some recent sold out projects, among the company’s current top offerings is the Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Meydan, which stands out with its iconic Italian design, state-of-the-art smart home technology, and a suite of over 18 premium amenities. With starting prices from AED 2.3 million for a one-bedroom apartment, residents are guaranteed a luxury lifestyle complete with an infinity pool, paddle tennis courts, and a branded fitness center. This prestigious project exemplifies the elevated living experience that Seventh Move is committed to providing.

In addition to the Tonino Lamborghini Tower, Seventh Move offers other listings for DAMAC Island in Dubailand and the almost-sold-out Binghatti Skyrise in Business Bay. Damac Island, a sprawling 30 million sq. ft. development with townhouses and luxury villas, start at AED 2.25 million and AED 3.1 million respectively. The Skyrise Project in Business Bay offers over 3,300 residential units, with a range of amenities including an artificial beach, private golf course, and numerous recreational spaces, perfect for investors and end-users alike.

The anticipated return on investment for Seventh Move’s current projects averages between 7-8%, presenting promising prospects for both seasoned investors and those new to Dubai’s real estate market.

Integral to Seventh Move are its strategic partnerships and reputed leadership committed to excellence and passion for real estate that is matched by a clear vision for the future. Some of the key collaborations with top developers and influential industry entities, include a strategic partnership with Gulf Land Developers. This partnership is particularly beneficial to both the businesses and ensures a steady influx of exclusive listings for customers. Such strategic partnerships are the result of Seventh Move's reputation and experience in the market, which in turn enables them to offer clients unique opportunities, access to exclusive inventory as well as special viewings that allow their customers special benefits in the competitive Dubai market.

A part of a dynamic and larger business group with verticals specializing in business management, green energy and IT solutions, Seventh Move is a powerhouse that is led by Alaa Muases, their General Manager, at Seventh Move Real Estate Broker LLC, who brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to the market. His analytical approach, decades of experiences and partner relationships in the market empowers him to navigate complex challenges and seize the best opportunities for customers in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. “Seventh Move’s philosophy is firmly rooted in a customer-centric approach, offering bespoke services designed to meet the unique needs of both residential and commercial clients. We place significant emphasis on the professional development of agents, providing specialized training programs that enhance their market knowledge, negotiation skills, and client service capabilities. Our agents are more than just salespeople; they are dedicated consultants who work closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions. We are committed to building lasting relationships based on trust, expertise, and an unwavering focus on client satisfaction,” said Mr. Muases who strongly believes in bringing long-term relationships, trust with investors, and advanced knowledge to his team and customers to pave the path towards the success of Seventh Move.

As part of its commitment to providing clients with insightful market knowledge, Seventh Move leverages advanced property valuation tools and data-driven trend analysis. This expertise enables clients to make informed and strategic decisions, supported by precise market insights and reliable forecasts. With a strong pipeline of current and upcoming projects, Seventh Move is positioned to expand its portfolio and further solidify its status as a leader in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.